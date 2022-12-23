scorecardresearch
Randeep Hooda mistaken for Charles Sobhraj, actor asks, ‘Is that a back handed compliment?’

Randeep Hooda had played Charles Sobhraj fin the 2015 film, Main Aur Charles.

randeep hoodaRandeep Hooda shared a still from the movie Main Aur Charles. (Photo: Randeep Hooda/Twitter)
The convicted killer, Charles Sobhraj has been released from the Nepal prison after serving a jail sentence of over two decades. Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda had once stepped into the shoes of Sobhraj for the 2015 film, Main Aur Charles. The movie revolves around Sobhraj’s escape from Delhi’s Tihar jail in 1986.

While reporting about Sobhraj’s release from jail, a news publication used a still from the movie featuring a handcuffed Hooda, instead of using the original photo of the convicted killer. Hooda shared a picture of the same and wrote on Twitter, “Is that a back handed compliment @timesofindia or did you genuinely get confused between the “real” and “reel” Charles Sobhraj ? 🤔😜.”

This tweet of the actor left many users of Twitter amused. Some also appreciated Hooda’s transformation into Sobhraj. One of them wrote, “They got confused cause you literally metamorphosed into Charles Sobhraj for that role. Can’t blame them!” Another added, “😂😂😂 that’s called perfect acting.” One of the comments on Hooda’s tweet read, “May be it’s the way you camouflaged into the character that forgot you are Randeep Hooda.”

Also read |Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to France to my family… I hope to live for many years to come’

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sobhraj said he would want Randeep Hooda to play him in movies that would be made on his life. He said, “I would very much have Randeep Hooda to again play my role. In Charles and I, he gave an excellent performance. I met Hooda last October and I like him as a person. I think he’ll become one of the top actors in Bollywood.”

Written and directed by Prawaal Raman, Main Aur Charles also starred Richa Chadha, Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra among others.

