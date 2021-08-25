Randeep Hooda meets Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, asks ‘Where does one go from the top?’

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently took to his social media handles and shared a photo of himself and Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. The picture has both of them pointing at each other with wide smiles.

Randeep wrote in the caption, “Where does one go from the top? Very few face this question and even fewer have the answers. Upon meeting you, I deeply feel that you do brother @Neeraj_chopra1.”

Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in javelin throw. This was Neeraj’s first time at the Olympics.

Neeraj had earlier praised Randeep’s performance in films like Laal Rang, Highway and Sarbjit.

Randeep Hooda was recently seen in the Salman Khan film Radhe where he played the villain. He will soon be seen in Unfair & Lovely alongside Ileana D’Cruz. His upcoming projects also include the web series titled Inspector Avinash.