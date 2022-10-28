Randeep Hooda makes his relationship with Lin Laishram Insta official, see photos

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently took to Instagram and posted pictures from his Diwali celebrations, featuring his rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram. Posing with diyas in their hands, the couple looked gorgeous together. Lin, who is an actor and jeweller, also took to her social media and shared beautiful pictures from the Diwali celebrations. Randeep’s parents also posed similarly, holding diyas.

Lin has worked in movies like Om Shanti Om and Mary Kom. The actor first featured on Randeep’s Instagram in 2021 when Randeep wished her happy birthday by posting an adorable picture. He wrote in the caption, “Keep smiling in the sun.. always Happy Birthday @linlaishram.”

Prior to Lin, Randeep was in a relationship with actor Neetu Chandra. The couple broke up after a few years of dating. Talking about his breakup with Neetu, Randeep had told Mid-day, “Sometimes you have to make sacrifices for a bigger goal. It is not the end of the road for me and I may find solace again in my personal relationships. Right now my life consists of only my make-up, sets and characters.”

After six years of the end of their relationship, Neetu had opened up and had told Spotboye, “See, when you’re in a relationship, you cannot just talk about the whole relationship because there’s another person involved. I have to say this on record that a lot of seriousness for my profession as an actor has come from him. It’s been a chapter of my life. I’m thankful and happy also at the same time that I’m out of it and doing other things. But, I have high respect for him and it won’t go which is fine.”