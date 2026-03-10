Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome baby girl; newborn shares birthday with actor’s father: ‘I became a father’
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple shared adorable photos of their newborn on Instagram.
Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram have welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Tuesday. The couple shared the joyous news with fans on Instagram. The couple shared that their daughter arrived on the same day as Randeep Hooda’s father, Ranbir Hooda’s birthday, making the occasion a double celebration for the family.
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share photos of their newborn
Along with the announcement, Randeep and Lin shared photographs of their newborn. One image shows Ranbir Hooda cradling his granddaughter in his arms. Another photo captures the tiny hand of the newborn, offering fans a glimpse of the newest member of the family.
In the caption accompanying the pictures, the actor wrote, “दादा अर पोती नै जन्मदिन की घणिए बधाई. Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly – Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love.”
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations pour in
Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages began pouring in from friends, colleagues and fans. One user wrote, “Congratulations to you both on the birth of your little princess,” while another commented, “Aww… daughters fill lives with love.” Several others responded with heart emojis and warm wishes for the family.
ALSO READ| ‘Parents disowned Anurag Dobhal last year’: Manager exposes truth on UK07 Rider’s car crash, relationship with wife Ritika, anti-dowry case against family
Randeep-Lin announced pregnancy in November
The couple announced that they were expecting their first child in November through an Instagram post while celebrating their second wedding anniversary. Posting a picture of the two sitting around a bonfire, he wrote, “Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way.”
Their social media posts often featured Lin’s pregnancy moments, including photographs showing her baby bump. Just a day before announcing the birth, they had also shared images from a maternity shoot.
View this post on Instagram
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in an intimate traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05