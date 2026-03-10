Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome baby girl; newborn shares birthday with actor’s father: ‘I became a father’

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram have welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Tuesday. The couple shared the joyous news with fans on Instagram. The couple shared that their daughter arrived on the same day as Randeep Hooda’s father, Ranbir Hooda’s birthday, making the occasion a double celebration for the family.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share photos of their newborn

Along with the announcement, Randeep and Lin shared photographs of their newborn. One image shows Ranbir Hooda cradling his granddaughter in his arms. Another photo captures the tiny hand of the newborn, offering fans a glimpse of the newest member of the family.

In the caption accompanying the pictures, the actor wrote, “दादा अर पोती नै जन्मदिन की घणिए बधाई. Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly – Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love.”