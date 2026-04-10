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Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram name their daughter Nyomica: ‘A new center to our world’
Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram welcomed their first child on March 10.
Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram have shared a heartwarming update from their personal lives as they revealed the name of their newborn daughter on the occasion of her completing one month. Marking the special milestone, the couple took to social media to announce the name, celebrating the moment with love and gratitude.
Sharing a set of photos of the mom and daughter, Randeep wrote, “A new center to our world. NYOMICA HOODA – Divine Grace, Freedom and limitless like the sky.” He also shared an audio clip in which he lovingly addressed the baby by her name.
See Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s post here:
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Meaning of Randeep Hooda’s daughter Nyomica’s name:
The proud parents have named their daughter Nyomica, a name with a beautiful and profound meaning. It translates to Divine Grace, Freedom, and limitless—like the sky. Adding an emotional touch, the name was lovingly chosen by Randeep’s sister, Anjali Hooda, making it a special family gesture.
Sharing their happiness, the couple expressed in a statement, “Naming our daughter has been an incredibly special and emotional moment for us. ‘Nyomica’ felt just right the moment we heard it. This past month has been life-changing in the most wonderful way, and we’re soaking in every moment of this new journey as parents.”
The couple welcomed their first child on March 10.
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Randeep and Lin’s personal life
Randeep and Lin were in a long-term relationship before going public on Instagram in 2022. They tied the knot in 2023 in a traditional ceremony held at Chumthang Sanapung in Imphal.