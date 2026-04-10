Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram name their daughter Nyomica: ‘A new center to our world’

Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram have shared a heartwarming update from their personal lives as they revealed the name of their newborn daughter on the occasion of her completing one month. Marking the special milestone, the couple took to social media to announce the name, celebrating the moment with love and gratitude.

Sharing a set of photos of the mom and daughter, Randeep wrote, “A new center to our world. NYOMICA HOODA – Divine Grace, Freedom and limitless like the sky.” He also shared an audio clip in which he lovingly addressed the baby by her name.

See Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s post here: