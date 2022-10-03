Randeep Hooda begins filming Veer Savarkar biopic

Actor Randeep Hooda on Monday said he has started shooting for SwatantryaVeer Savarkar, a biopic of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. It also marks the directorial debut of Hooda, who plays the titular role in the film. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar was previously attached to direct the film.

The actor, known for movies such as Highway, Sarbjit and Sultan, took to Twitter to share the update and said working on the upcoming film is a “special moment” for him. “Lights, Camera HISTORY! Starting shoot for my next, @anandpandit & @officialsandipssingh’s #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar. The film is slated to release on 26th May, 2023 on the occasion of #VeerSavarkar’s 140th birth anniversary @directorsamkhan,” Hooda wrote alongside pictures from the set.

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios, SwatantryaVeer Savarkar is co-written by Utkarsh Naithani and Hooda. Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan are credited as producers along with Roopa Pandit and Zafar Mehdi attached to co-produce.

According to Pandit, Hooda is the perfect actor to play the title role in the film.

“Our film has Randeep as a director too and that makes me feel proud,” he said in a statement.

“I feel privileged and honoured to be making this film,” added Singh. The movie is slated to be released on May 26, 2023.