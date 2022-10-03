scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Randeep Hooda begins filming Veer Savarkar biopic

Randeep Hooda took to Twitter to share the update and said working on the upcoming SwatantryaVeer Savarkar film is a "special moment" for him.

SwatantryaVeer Savarkar setsRandeep Hooda from the sets of SwatantryaVeer Savarkar. (Photo: RandeepHooda/Twitter)

Actor Randeep Hooda on Monday said he has started shooting for SwatantryaVeer Savarkar, a biopic of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. It also marks the directorial debut of Hooda, who plays the titular role in the film. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar was previously attached to direct the film.

The actor, known for movies such as Highway, Sarbjit and Sultan, took to Twitter to share the update and said working on the upcoming film is a “special moment” for him. “Lights, Camera HISTORY! Starting shoot for my next, @anandpandit & @officialsandipssingh’s #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar. The film is slated to release on 26th May, 2023 on the occasion of #VeerSavarkar’s 140th birth anniversary @directorsamkhan,” Hooda wrote alongside pictures from the set.

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios, SwatantryaVeer Savarkar is co-written by Utkarsh Naithani and Hooda. Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan are credited as producers along with Roopa Pandit and Zafar Mehdi attached to co-produce.

According to Pandit, Hooda is the perfect actor to play the title role in the film.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“Our film has Randeep as a director too and that makes me feel proud,” he said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sectorPremium
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sector
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisisPremium
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisis
Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ‘c’ and...Premium
Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ‘c’ and...

“I feel privileged and honoured to be making this film,” added Singh. The movie is slated to be released on May 26, 2023.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 01:14:34 pm
Next Story

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Victims’ families awaiting justice, says Tikait

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding festivities
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement