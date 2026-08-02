Randeep Hooda appeals for support for Assam flood victims: ‘People are still suffering’

Actor Randeep Hooda has appealed for support for flood-affected people in Assam as he joined a relief distribution programme in Sivasagar district, where he provided essential supplies to families impacted by the floods.

The actor participated in a relief drive organised by Global Sikhs in the Nimaijan area on Saturday and urged people to contribute in every possible way to help those in need.

Randeep Hooda distributed rations and other essential materials among flood victims and highlighted the challenges faced by families who continue to remain stranded in several areas due to deep floodwaters.

He also visited Gurudwara Sahib in Sivasagar and offered prayers for the well-being of people affected by the floods.