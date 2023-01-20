Randeep Hooda announces the sequel of Laal Rang, shoot to commence soon

Actor Randeep Hooda on Friday announced the return of his character Shankar Malik in the sequel of the 2016 film Laal Rang. The actor announced the second part of the movie through social media. Randeep will also be co-producing Laal Rang 2 along with Panchali Chakraverty and Yogesh Rahar.

Randeep took to Twitter to announce the sequel and also posted his first look from the film. He tweeted, “Yeh Lo!! Hawa Mein Pranaam. #LaalRang2 Shooting Soon!”

The poster shows Randeep Hooda looking over his shoulder as a splash of blood falls on his chest. The film will be directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal, who had also helmed the first part.

In Laal Rang, Randeep Hooda played the role of Shankar Malik, the owner of an illegal blood bank. The movie also starred Akshay Oberoi and Piaa Bajpai in pivotal roles.

In her review of Laal Rang, The Indian Express film critic Shubra Gupta had written, “The setting is Karnal, Haryana. And ‘Laal Rang’ never lets us forget it. Hooda is a true-blue Jat and can and does sound authentic. The other characters too look very much a part of the scene, including the Saharanpur girl Poonam whose experiments with the Ingliss language are hilarious. There’s an overdone ‘sadhu’, who is interesting up to a point, and a shifty, blonde-haired carrier who I wanted to see more of. But when you hear a spate of Haryanvi accents being chewed non-stop for two hours, it starts coming out of your ears.”