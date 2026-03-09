Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share glimpses from maternity photoshoot, see pictures

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram are all set to welcome their first child. The couple recently shared a series of pictures from their maternity photoshoot on social media, offering fans a glimpse into their journey toward parenthood.

The pictures capture the soon-to-be parents posing together. In one of the photos, Randeep can be seen lovingly placing his hand on Lin’s baby bump as the two exchange a gentle smile.

The couple is expected to welcome their baby later this month.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur, honouring Lin’s cultural heritage. The ceremony drew widespread attention for its authenticity, with Randeep embracing traditional Manipuri wedding attire for the occasion.

Randeep and Lin announced they are expecting their first child on November 29, 2025, via Instagram. The announcement coincided with their second wedding anniversary. Since then, they have shared several glimpses of their journey toward parenthood.

Recently, Lin Laishram shared some photos of herself with the caption, “Two decades of standing in front of the camera made me conscious of every little detail — too skinny, too fat, too this, too that. And now here I am, posing with the most beautiful belly I’ve ever had. Funny how life changes what you once worried about. Today, this body isn’t something I’m critiquing… it’s something I’m deeply grateful for. The most beautiful transformation.”