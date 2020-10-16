Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz to star in Unfair & Lovely

Ileana D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda starrer Unfair & Lovely will mark the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua. (Photos: Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz/ Instagram)

Actors Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda are all set to share screen space in a comedy titled Unfair & Lovely, which will revolve around India’s obsession with fair skin. The film will be presented by Sony Picture films India in association with Movie Tunne Productions.

Unfair & Lovely will mark the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua, who has previously written the screenplay of movies like Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan.

Talking about Unfair & Lovely, Ileana D’cruz said, “Essaying Lovely is definitely going to be a very different and a unique experience for me and many people across all demographic would be able to relate to this character. What I love about the film is that its narrative isn’t preachy; it’s a funny story that will leave viewers smiling and laughing. The team at Sony Pictures Films India and Balwinder Singh Janjua have made sure this subject is treated with a lot of sensitivity however keeping it as humorous as possible.”

Randeep Hooda, who recently resumed work after a surgery, added, “I think making people laugh is not easy and I’ve been captivated by the comedy genre for the longest time. Now that this amazing story has come along, I’m very excited to explore this new genre for myself. I got hooked on to this story from the first narration itself and can’t wait to get started on this one. I am also equally excited for my first collaboration with Sony Pictures Films India and Balwinder Singh Janjua.”

The film has been written by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal and Anil Rodhan. While Amit Trivedi will score the music, its lyrics will be penned by Irshad Kamil.

Unfair & Lovely is slated for a 2021 release and will be shot in various locations across India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd