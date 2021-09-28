Ranbir was responsible for getting me into the life of acting again: Saurabh Shukla revisits Barfi! on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday

It’s been 9 years since Barfi! dropped in theatres, and the magic, the innocence and the comedy of the Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer doesn’t seem to fade even now. Today, as Ranbir turns 39, Saurabh Shukla, a versatile actor who played the role of a police inspector who added a punch to the screenplay with his exemplary performance as he tried to get the notorious Barfi into custody for his numerous misdemeanours, goes back to what happened on the sets of Anurag Basu’s Barfi! and how just when he was at the brink of losing interest in acting, Ranbir pulled him back into the game.

The magical scenes between Saurabh and Ranbir from Barfi can bring a smile and make the saddest heart jump at any point in time. And that’s exactly whats stuck in Saurabh’s memory who revisits the film with an endearing candour and adoration on Ranbir’s birthday:

Excerpts from the interview:

Q) What is that one scene you shared with Ranbir that had you in splits? What according to you worked for Barfi! that is is still revisted by many?

My favourite scene has to be the one where I am running to chase Barfi!. People have wondered how I ran so much given my body structure. I was so happy that Anurag made it look so believable. However, the truth is I did not really run so much, I was only running on a machine.

What worked for Barfi! is innocence. Innocence of everything — the story, the whole unit, the way it was shot. That’s what I instantly felt when I started shooting for Barfi!, and the feeling remained the same till I saw the final product.

Q) There are some really magically funny moments you and Barfi share. The warmth of those scenes still haven’t faded. What do you feel today, when you see those scenes?

I feel the same thing what I felt then. I must say that Barfi! came at a juncture of my life when I was losing interest in acting. Post Satya, and some other films, I was either not getting roles which could excite an actor, so I was losing interest in acting. But then came Barfi!, and it brought me back in acting and revived my life as an actor and there are two people absolutely responsible for this, one is Anurag Basu and Ranbir.

When I met him the very first day in Kolkata, I still remember when he came up to me and said ‘sir hello’, there was so much of warmth, and I found him so exciting, we just chatted and laughed discussed things in the film. I had a great experience in Barfi! and there are so many others responsible for that also, in that film. And, then I got excited about acting and luckily after that I started getting films, I got Jolly (LLB), that also did a lot to me.

Ranbir was responsible for getting me back into the life of acting again, on Barfi!. It was very simple, when I met him I felt so much of warmth, and so much of innocence and also he is a very exciting person, he is very sharp, very bright, I really found a friend in him, although we have a huge age difference, but I never felt like I was talking to a younger one or somebody who belong to another generation. So, what do actors do in a film, apart from acting? They have ample of time, and they talk. So,when you get an interesting company then it makes you happy, keeps you excited, and we talked a lot about art and other things. Yes, it was also because of Anurag because he is such an interesting person. One of the best things in Barfi! was the food. Anurag used to come on the sets and the first thing he wanted to know was what’s new and exciting in food. And, what one needs is a great company , and that’s what I got from Ranbir and great food which was Anurag’s doing.

Q) Today when you see Ranbir’s work, what stands out for you?

What stood out during Barfi! and after, is still the same thing. Ranbir is very natural and there is so much of truth in his performance, whichever performance it is, that the sheer truthfulness makes you just look at him, and that is what is his, I’d say asset or his strong point and I’ve always told him, whenever we talk, that ‘you know, whatever happens don’t lose this truthfulness to your craft’, and he’s blessed that way. Whenever, whatever he does, you believe in him, and that’s the best thing for an actor.

Q) As a senior actor yourself, did you ever give him any advice while shooting Barfi! with Ranbir? What kind of talks would you guys have while working?

I don’t think I have given any advice to Ranbir, I’ve actually not given any advice to anyone because I don’t think I am worthy of giving advice to people. But, yes, I have shared a lot of things with him and he has shared an lot of things with me.

Like, he was in New York and he did his acting course from there. I am not a formally trained actor, I’m from theatre, yes, but not from am institution. So, I asked him ‘what was your experience’, and he told me what it was like training from there, and I have learnt a lot from him, and I am sure that he must have picked up a couple of things from my experiences as well. So, that’s that. I don’t feel old, I feel I have just started and there is a lot to do.