Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor attend Rajiv Kapoor’s last film Toolsidas Junior screening, see photos

Honouring the memory of Rajiv Kapoor, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker hosted an exclusive screening of the late actor’s last film Toolsidas Junior. The event was co-planned by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar in Mumbai and was attended by the members of Kapoor family – Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, Kunal Kapoor among others.

In the photos, Ranbir is seen posing with mother Neetu Kapoor. Dressed in a navy T-shirt and blue jeans with black-framed glasses, the young star exuded charm. His mother matched her black top with grey harem pants. Rajiv’s elder brother Randhir Kapoor also attended the screening and was seen posing for the camera.

Rajiv Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Ek Jaan Hain Hum in 1983, and followed it up with the popular Ram Teri Ganga Maili. He passed away following a cardiac arrest in February 2021. Remembering him on his first death anniversary, his family recently shared heartfelt posts for him. Karisma shared a throwback picture featuring legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor with his three sons — Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. She wrote on the photo, “Chimpu uncle you are missed #RajivKapoor (sic).” Kareena Kapoor also shared the photo on her stories, adding a heart emoji to it.

Neetu Kapoor, on her part, shared a photo of Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. Adding flower emojis, she wrote, “Miss you both a year already.” Remembering his ‘mama’, actor Armaan Jain shared a lovely photo of him kissing Rajiv Kapoor while wife Annisa is seen sitting next to the latter. “We miss you and love you the most Chimpu Mama,” he captioned the picture.

Written and directed by Mriudul, Toolsidas Junior, an inspiring human sports drama also stars Sanjay Dutt. It has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker.