Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1 gets trailer release date; makers reveal details

After months of anticipation, the trailer for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 finally has a release date. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the much-awaited mythological epic will unveil its first full trailer worldwide on July 24, 2026, a day after the film makes its global debut with an first-look presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. The makers announced the date through their official Instagram handle.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, the makers wrote, “From Bharat to the world, the Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on 24th July, 2026.” In a longer note, they further wrote, “For thousands of years, the Ramayana has inspired generations through its timeless ideals of dharma, maryada, courage and compassion. Now, it begins a new journey. One of Bharat’s greatest civilisational epics, presented to the world, at a scale never attempted before in Indian cinema.”