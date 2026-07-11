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Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1 gets trailer release date; makers reveal details
The makers have announced the trailer release date for Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's Ramayana: Part 1, building anticipation for the epic.
After months of anticipation, the trailer for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 finally has a release date. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the much-awaited mythological epic will unveil its first full trailer worldwide on July 24, 2026, a day after the film makes its global debut with an first-look presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. The makers announced the date through their official Instagram handle.
Sharing the announcement on Instagram, the makers wrote, “From Bharat to the world, the Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on 24th July, 2026.” In a longer note, they further wrote, “For thousands of years, the Ramayana has inspired generations through its timeless ideals of dharma, maryada, courage and compassion. Now, it begins a new journey. One of Bharat’s greatest civilisational epics, presented to the world, at a scale never attempted before in Indian cinema.”
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‘A top-notch product’
The trailer announcement comes months after the makers unveiled an extended first glimpse of the film, offering audiences their first look at Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. While the preview generated significant buzz, it also drew criticism over its visual effects.
Amid the criticism, Yash, who is also co-producing the two-part epic, addressed the conversation around the film’s VFX during an appearance on Muse TV’s YouTube channel. When the interviewer remarked that the teaser’s VFX looked photorealistic, Yash replied, “See, that’s where I think DNEG comes in. (laughs) Namit, who is my producing partner, comes in with that expertise. So, the photorealistic visuals what you’re talking…and it’s still a work in progress. I’m sure it will be even more better with the finished product. We’re really aiming at a product which is top-notch.”
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The actor was also asked whether he had watched a final cut of Ramayana. Revealing that he had seen a “decent version” of the film, Yash said, “We’re on it, but till the last minute we’ll try to better it. So, we’ve seen quite a decent version, we can say. But we’re on it. It’s exciting to put it together, believe in something and watch it on the big screen. At the end of the day, all producers and actors do it for themselves also.”
About Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana also stars Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil and Vivek Oberoi. The two-part epic will release with Ramayana: Part 1 arriving in theatres on Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 on Diwali 2027.
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