Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana gets tax-free status in West Bengal, advance bookings cross Rs 5 cr

Two weeks ahead of its release, Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, has been declared tax-free in West Bengal. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film is set to hit theatres worldwide on November 5 in multiple languages, with special previews in India beginning as early as November 4.

The announcement was made by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Dussehra. Speaking to ANI, the CM said, “The Ramayana film has been made tax-free. The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files, and The Bengal Files — all of these will be (or have been) made tax-free, and the same will apply to Ramayana. In the days to come, we will see films on Shri Krishna and Arjuna, as well as the Mahabharata.”

The announcement came after actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash joined the Dussehra festivities at Central Park in Salt Lake, Kolkata, to celebrate Vijayadashami with local audiences. They were accompanied by producer Namit Malhotra, actor Ravi Dubey and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Speaking at the event, Ranbir thanked the CM for his support.

“It is a matter of great happiness and good fortune for us to come to this sacred land of Kolkata and celebrate Dussehra with all of you,” he said. He added, “Dussehra reminds us of a very beautiful thing: no matter how powerful evil may be, ultimately, truth and goodness triumph.”

Yash’s Ravana Tandav

On the occasion, the makers of Ramayana also released the Ravana Tandav song featuring Yash. The song has already garnered over 6.5 million views.

Ramayana has generated considerable buzz worldwide, with its makers aggressively promoting the film both in India and overseas.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ | Prahaar box office Day 5: Rajkummar Rao’s film sees jump, earns Rs 3.30 cr; trails Nayyi Naveli

The film grabbed attention when Namit Malhotra claimed that it was being self-funded and was being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, Namit said, “We are funding it ourselves. We are not taking anybody’s money. People thought I was crazy when we started six-seven years ago, just after the pandemic. No Indian film had come close to this kind of budget.”

He added that the combined production cost of both parts of the film would amount to around Rs 4,000 crore upon completion.

Story continues below this ad

Recently, Yash defended his co-producer amid the debate surrounding the film’s reported budget.

“People have not let go of Namit Malhotra ever since he spoke about spending Rs 4,000 crore on Ramayana. This is the problem in our country. When we go abroad to promote our films, if we tell people that we have made a small-budget film, they may not give it the importance it deserves. We have to confidently tell them how much we have invested in making it. We need to showcase our country and what we are capable of,” he said at the film’s trailer launch event in Bengaluru.

He added, “The figure he quoted is the collective budget. Let others try to pull you down, but I request you not to behave like the Britishers and follow a divide-and-rule approach. Let us focus on making this film successful. We need to come together as a country. I request the people of Karnataka to watch it with their entire families.”

The makers launched advance bookings for Ramayana on Dussehra, with ticket prices reportedly reaching as high as Rs 2,700 in cities such as Mumbai. The film appears to be off to a promising start, with tickets worth Rs 5 crore reportedly sold in India while it is still 15 days away from its release.

Story continues below this ad

The film also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Faisal Malik, among others.