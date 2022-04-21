Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahni shares emotional note for ‘Alia Mami’, welcomes her to the family: ‘Love you so much’

Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahni welcomed Alia Bhatt to the family with post on Instagram. Samara, who is the daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, took to Instagram and shared photos from Ranbir and Alia’s dreamy wedding that took place last week. She also penned an emotional note along with it, that received much appreciation from fans as well as her grandmother Neetu Kapoor.

On her Instagram account (which is managed by Riddhima), Samara shared two photos of Ranbir and Alia from the wedding. One featured just the two of them, while other had the whole family, including Samara. She captioned the post, “Welcome to the family Alia mami @aliaabhatt I love you so much.” Neetu commented, “Awww this is the sweetest.” She added several heart emojis, as well. Riddhima also left several heart emojis on the photo. Samara is the only daughter of Riddhima and businessman Bharat Sahni. She was born in 2011.

Her father Bharat had earlier shared photos with the caption, “Last few days have been straight out of a fairytale. Congratulations to the beautiful couple and wishing you both a wonderful journey ahead full of love, happiness and lots of babies. God bless.” On the day of the wedding, Riddhima had shared photos of Ranbir and Alia with the caption, “Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 after dating for over five years. The couple began dating after working together on their film Brahmastra, which is slated for release in September, this year.