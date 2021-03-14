Ranbir Kapoor’s football team Mumbai FC City wins trophy, Alia Bhatt is over the moon. See photos

Ranbir Kapoor, who is recovering from coronavirus, has a reason to cheer up. His football team and passion project, Mumbai City FC, on Saturday won the Indian Super League (ISL). Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor attended the match and elated at the team’s win, shared pictures and videos from the celebrations on ground.

Neetu Kapoor’s excitement was shared by Ranbir’s actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, who posted a series of Instagram stories to congratulate Mumbai City FC. While sharing Neetu Kapoor’s post on the win, Alia exclaimed, “Woohooooo,” her second story featured a post by the team’s Instagram handle as she wrote, “Champions.”

This is the first time Mumbai City FC have become the ISL champions. They are also only the second team after Bengaluru to top the table in the league stage and then go on to win the final. Ranbir Kapoor has been often seen attending matches of his team, taking out time from his packed shooting schedule. And when he is not cheering the team from the stands, he takes to the ground to play friendly matches with his Bollywood colleagues.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor seems to have a busy 2021. The actor has Sanjay Dutt-starrer Shamshera schedule for a theatrical release in June, post which he will deep dive into Animal, which will be helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Animal, touted as the darkest that Ranbir Kapoor has ever worked on, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. Apart from that, the actor also has Luv Ranjan’s yet-untitled romantic comedy with Shraddha Kapoor. The pair shot for a few portions in Delhi in January. The film will release on Holi 2022.

The oldest one out of all his upcoming projects– Brahamastra– is still in making as Ranbir and Alia are finishing the last portions of the mythology epic. Brahamastra’s release date has undergone several changes as the team has been unable to finish the film in time. Being directed by Ayan Mukherjee, Brahamastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.