Ranbir Kapoor steps out for the first time after testing negative for COVID-19, shows an okay sign. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor has finally started stepping out after testing negative for COVID-19 last week. On Monday, Ranbir along with his friend, filmmaker Aayan Mukerji were spotted in Juhu, Mumbai, as they visited film producer Aarti Shetty’s home.

Ranbir was spotted in his car by the paparazzi. He was wearing a signature black shirt and a camouflage print mask. As he was getting clicked, he also made an OK sign gesture for the cameras to say that he is doing fine after recovering from COVID-19 completely.

After testing negative for the coronavirus, Ranbir, along with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, had also performed a puja on the occasion of the 11-month death anniversary of their father, late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Ranbir had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and had quarantined himself at his house in Bandra. The Brahmastra actor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor had shared his diagnosis on her Instagram handle.