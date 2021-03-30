scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Ranbir Kapoor steps out for the first time after testing negative for COVID-19, shows an okay sign. Watch

After testing negative for COVID-19, actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Aayan Mukerji visited producer Aarti Shetty's house in Juhu, Mumbai, on Monday night.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
Updated: March 30, 2021 9:13:52 am
Ranbir Kapoor- COVID-19After testing negative for COVID-19 last week, actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor has finally started stepping out after testing negative for COVID-19 last week. On Monday, Ranbir along with his friend, filmmaker Aayan Mukerji were spotted in Juhu, Mumbai, as they visited film producer Aarti Shetty’s home.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranbir was spotted in his car by the paparazzi. He was wearing a signature black shirt and a camouflage print mask. As he was getting clicked, he also made an OK sign gesture for the cameras to say that he is doing fine after recovering from COVID-19 completely.

After testing negative for the coronavirus, Ranbir, along with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, had also performed a puja on the occasion of the 11-month death anniversary of their father, late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Ranbir had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and had quarantined himself at his house in Bandra. The Brahmastra actor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor had shared his diagnosis on her Instagram handle.

 

