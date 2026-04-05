Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Ranbir Kapoor shares daughter Raha’s adorable reaction to Ramayana: ‘Did you shoot with Hanuman today?’
Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about his daughter Raha Kapoor's adorable reaction after listening to Ramayana's stories.
Since the teaser release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, fans have been widely praising Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Lord Rama. The makers also hosted a grand teaser screening in Los Angeles for a select audience, followed by an interaction with fans and the media. During the event, Ranbir shared a sweet anecdote about his daughter Raha Kapoor, revealing that she would often ask him about shooting with Hanuman while he was working on the film.
Raha’s reaction to Ramayana stories
During a chat with AP, Ranbir said, “I was extremely blessed to have this opportunity that coincided with me becoming a father. On one side, I am going to work and play Lord Rama, but I am also going home and telling my daughter, Raha, stories about Ramayana. Just to see a 3-year-old so engaged and asking me, ‘Did you shoot with Lord Hanuman today? Or Sita today? What did you do today?'”
He further added, “She has so much interest in this story, which tells that this is in our DNA. The culture is so seeped into our subconscious that it comes very naturally — the love and interest come very naturally to us. We really want that to appeal to a larger audience and a global audience, and really share something that we have believed in for centuries and will continue to believe in for centuries.”
ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan defends Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana amid backlash, admits ‘War 2’ had ‘VFX issues’: ‘They’ve the guts and vision’
Ranbir initially rejected Ramayana
In an another event, Ranbir had revealed that he initially rejected Ramayana, because he felt that he was not ready to play the role of Lord Rama. But, the birth of his daughter Raha changed everything for him. “I remember when Namit offered me this part around 4 years ago, my instant reaction was ‘No’, I’m not fit enough, not good enough, and I won’t be able to do full justice,” he shared.
The actor continued, “That fear very quickly turned into gratitude because opportunities like this were needed very much in my life. I was in a period in my life where I needed to change my life and lifestyle. I became a father for the first time. I think the sweet coincidence of playing Lord Rama and becoming a father was needed for a turning point in my life.”
About Ramayana
Backed by producer Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is being mounted on a staggering Rs 4,000 crore budget, making it the most expensive Indian film ever and one of the costliest productions globally. The film also features Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The ensemble also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha, and Indira Krishnan.
The film is planned as a two-part saga.While the first part is slated for a theatrical release in October 2026, the second chapter is expected to arrive in 2027.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV on April 5 at 8 pm.