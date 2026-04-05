Ranbir Kapoor shares daughter Raha’s adorable reaction to Ramayana: ‘Did you shoot with Hanuman today?’

Since the teaser release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, fans have been widely praising Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Lord Rama. The makers also hosted a grand teaser screening in Los Angeles for a select audience, followed by an interaction with fans and the media. During the event, Ranbir shared a sweet anecdote about his daughter Raha Kapoor, revealing that she would often ask him about shooting with Hanuman while he was working on the film.

Raha’s reaction to Ramayana stories

During a chat with AP, Ranbir said, “I was extremely blessed to have this opportunity that coincided with me becoming a father. On one side, I am going to work and play Lord Rama, but I am also going home and telling my daughter, Raha, stories about Ramayana. Just to see a 3-year-old so engaged and asking me, ‘Did you shoot with Lord Hanuman today? Or Sita today? What did you do today?'”