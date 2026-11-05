‘Ravana-Jatayu’s battle, Ravana’s 10 heads’: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash pick Ramayana best scenes

As Ramayana: Part One hits theatres worldwide today, November 5, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi have offered a glimpse into some of the most challenging and visually ambitious sequences in the film. In an interview with Fandango, the actors spoke about the scenes they are particularly excited for audiences to watch, including Ravana and Jatayu’s battle, Ravana’s ten heads and an emotionally vulnerable moment during Rama’s exile.

Ranbir, who essays Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the epic, said the action sequences were among the highlights of the film. He also credited the international stunt and action team for helping bring the scale of these moments to the screen.

“I think the action was really cool, especially for Indian cinema. We had Guy Norris and Terry Notary working on this film with a host of great riggers and stuntmen. There are a couple of action sequences like the Ravana and Jatayu fight, and the Ram, Lakshman and Sita fight against the 14,000 Asuras. These were things that probably 10 years back, I don’t know if Indian cinema would have been able to achieve at that scale, with that excitement and thrill. But I think the kind of people that Namit, our producer, put together, the vision and the intention, all came together really nicely,” he said.

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ALSO READ: Ramayana Part 1 Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Namit Malhotra conjure up the perfect epic for this Kalyuga

Sai Pallavi picks Rama’s exile scene, Yash talks about abduction sequence

Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, picked several moments involving the central characters as her favourites. For her own character, she mentioned Shurpanakha’s shapeshifting sequence, while Ravana’s ten heads were among the elements she was particularly looking forward to seeing on screen.

“I would say Shurpanakha shapeshifting as me for my character. And for Ravana’s, I would say the ten heads. And for Rama, I love his exile portion. And in the end, when he questions life itself, because even God was put in a spot where he had questions about why things were a certain way for me. So it made God look so human and so vulnerable that moment, that I think he just outperformed himself,” she said.

Yash, who portrays Ravana, revealed that the abduction sequence was particularly challenging. He also spoke about the pressure of getting the Sanskrit recitation right.

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“I think that abduction scene also was quite challenging.In that, I had the challenge of reciting in Sanskrit. You had to be perfect. And that is something which every scholar in India or people who know Sanskrit will be watching with a microscopic lens, asking, ‘Okay, did he go wrong?’ So I was very, very meticulous with the way we could recite it. And I think it will be fun to watch on screen,” he said.

Ranbir Kapoor on why he avoids watching his films with audiences

The actors were also asked whether they had watched Ramayana with an audience and if they would consider sneaking into theatres to gauge viewers’ reactions.

Ranbir admitted that he tends to stay away from public screenings of his own films because he gets nervous. He recalled that the experience of watching his debut film with an audience had left him heartbroken.

“I’m a nervous audience, especially for my films. I try and stay away. My first film was a film that didn’t do well. It was a big disaster. And that’s the only time I went to the theatre. That was quite a heartbreaking moment for me. So then I just stayed away from it. I don’t really go to the theatres,” he said.

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Sai said she would make an exception for Ramayana.She wants to experience how audiences respond to the film and whether they feel overwhelmed by what they see.

“This time I will, because I think this is just not another film. People have grown up worshipping all these characters. So I would want to see the audience reaction, how they feel that devotion and if they are overwhelmed with what they see. So I’d like to see how it’s turning out to be,” she said.

Yash revealed that he used to sneak into theatres to watch audiences celebrate films featuring their favourite stars. He considers himself an audience member first but eventually stopped the practice after realising that his presence could distract people from the film.

“I used to do that. And I also believe I’m an audience first. So I used to be part of that celebration where I’ve seen my favourite heroes or my favourite actors’ movies. And I’ve been part of that celebration. For a while, I used to do that. I used to go and watch how they are reacting and all of that.

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“But then later I realised that me going there will ruin their experience. If they get to know, then more than watching the film, they’ll start looking at me and all of that if they catch me. So I don’t want to ruin their experience because for me, that is the most sacred thing,” he said.

Yash added that even watching from the projection room did not always help him remain unnoticed, as theatre staff would get excited when they spotted him.

Recalling one particularly awkward experience, he said, “Initially, we used to go. I used to feel very happy to sit among the audience and see. Then right in the middle once, I went to a theatre and that guy scolded me. And he said, ‘I think, you know what? You coming here… You’re ruining the experience. You’re done. I think you’ve outgrown that phase where you come and sit with people. Please, you’ve got to leave.’ So after that, I stopped.”

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part One is the first chapter of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, Sai Pallavi essays Sita, while Yash takes on the role of Ravana. The ensemble also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

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The film is mounted as an international cinematic production, with Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations backing the project alongside DNEG. It features music by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, while Hollywood action specialists Guy Norris and Terry Notary have worked on its elaborate action sequences.

The film has been shot for IMAX and is releasing worldwide on November 5.