Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi lead grand Ramayana event, Sunny Deol makes a surprise appearance

Ahead of Ramayana trailer launch at the San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the makers hosted a grand promotional event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday. The event was attended by several members of the film’s cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Shobhana, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Ajinkya Deo, Arun Govil and Kunal Kapoor. The event, titled Pratham Sankalp, offered audiences first detailed look at the film’s ambitious visual scale, along with glimpses of its principal characters. It was also the first look at the film’s trailer for a select audience. The event began with a special performance of Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma who is also composing for the film besides Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Nitesh Tiwari explained his choice of Lord Rama and Sita in the film, saying, “An artiste’s eyes always tell the truth. I saw Lord Rama in Ranbir’s eyes and Sita in Sai Pallavi’s eyes. Apart from being talented, both of them have the sincerity that I wanted in these very important roles.”

Ranbir Kapoor to Arun Govil: ‘We love you like our own’

Ranbir, who was suffering from an eye infection, came wearing sunglasses and apologised for it. Talking about playing Lord Rama, he said the role chose him instead of the other way round. Addressing Arun Govil, who was seated in the audience, he said that he has been synonymous for playing the God for multiple generations, “You have fulfilled this responsibility with such beauty, sincerity and dignity for so many years. Anyone who has watched Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has been deeply inspired by you. If I can portray Shri Ram even a little as you did, I would feel that my hard work has paid off. Bachpan se sir Bhagwan Shri Ram ka aashirwad, unki seekh aur aapka chehra apne dil mein rakh kar bada hua hoon (Since childhood, we have asked for Lord Rama’s blessings, his learnings and kept your face in our heart). We love you like you are our own, and thank you for everything!”

Sai Pallavi thanked the team for helping her play the seminal role. “I’ll speak in Hindi, but in case I make a mistake, please forgive me (smiles). It’s not easy for actors to get roles like this because it’s a challenge to essay a goddess on screen. There should be a team that can put their heart and soul into presenting their best version to the world. Only then does it become itihaas for everyone. Hence, thank you for selecting me for such a prestigious project.”

Yash also spoke about the grand vision of Ramayana, with Sunny Deol making a surprise appearance. He called his character of Hanuman ‘natkhat’, saying his journey has just started, with him having a bigger role in part 2.

Taking Ramayana to the world

Namit Malhotra spoke about how making Ramayana has stayed with him for the last decade. “The Ramayana is one of the greatest stories ever told, not because of its scale, but because of the timeless values it represents. As a filmmaker, I never felt the responsibility to make it universal, it already is. My responsibility has been to approach it with complete honesty, authenticity and reverence. Every creative decision we have made – from the writing and performances to the production design, music, visual effects and every frame on screen, has been guided by a single thought: to honour this extraordinary legacy with the dignity and respect it deserves, while presenting it through the finest cinematic craftsmanship possible.”

A week ago, producer Namit Malhotra and the team behind Ramayana announced the trailer release date with a special note. The statement read, “From Bharat to the world. For thousands of years, the Ramayana has inspired generations through its timeless ideals of dharma, maryada, courage and compassion. Now, it begins a new journey. One of Bharat’s greatest civilisational epics, presented to the world at a scale never attempted before in Indian cinema. The Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on July 24.”

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The trailer announcement came months after the makers unveiled an extended first glimpse of Ramayana, giving audiences their first look at Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. While the preview generated significant buzz, it also drew criticism over its visual effects.

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When Yash responded to criticism over Ramayana VFX

Responding to the conversation around the VFX, Yash—who is also co-producing the two-part epic—said during an appearance on Muse TV’s YouTube channel, “See, that’s where I think DNEG comes in,” he laughed. “Namit, who is my producing partner, comes in with that expertise. The photorealistic visuals you’re talking about… it’s still a work in progress. I’m sure it will be even better in the finished product. We’re really aiming at a product that is top-notch.”

The actor was also asked if he had watched a final cut of Ramayana. Revealing that he had seen a “decent version” of the film, Yash said, “We’re on it, but till the last minute we’ll try to better it. So, we’ve seen quite a decent version, we can say. But we’re on it. It’s exciting to put it together, believe in something and watch it on the big screen. At the end of the day, all producers and actors do it for themselves as well.”

Ramayana is being made on a budget of Rs 4000 cr

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part mythological epic inspired by Valmiki’s ancient Sanskrit epic. The story unfolds across two films, tracing Lord Rama’s journey from the prince of Ayodhya to the upholder of dharma. The first instalment follows Rama’s early life, his marriage to Sita, and his 14-year exile alongside Sita and Lakshmana after palace politics deny him the throne.

The second chapter is expected to begin with Ravana’s abduction of Sita, prompting Rama to forge alliances with Sugriva and Hanuman before leading an epic battle against the demon king in Lanka.

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Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita. Yash essays the role of Ravana, Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshmana. The ensemble cast also includes Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Vivek Oberoi, among others.

The film’s music is being composed by Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The team will now head to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 as part of the film’s global promotional campaign.