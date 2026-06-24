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Ranbir Kapoor-Yash meet fans at Ramayana event, showcase BTS footage
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash hosted a set of content creators where they showcased exclusive footage, which has fueled speculation about an upcoming trailer release.
The excitement surrounding Ramayana has reached new heights as stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash hosted a special event recently. The two stars came together to interact with more than 150 content creators.
The buzz around Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited epic Ramayana continues to grow. Recently, lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash attended a special event where they not only met but also interacted and clicked pictures with everyone present there. This grand Ramayana event became a truly memorable day for everyone present.
Photos and videos from the gathering quickly went viral on social media, with fans thrilled to see the actors together ahead of the film’s release. A special Ramayana content creator event reportedly left attendees awestruck after showcasing exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the ambitious mythological epic.
A post read, “Exclusive Update from #Ramayana Content Creator Event. Big or small, famous or upcoming—they invited everyone! Had an amazing time connecting and catching all the exclusive updates and BTS,” while another post read, ” #Ramayana special glimpse showcased: Film making & exclusive BTS footage; Massive sets & grand production scale; Character looks (Lord Hanuman’s reveal kept under wraps); They are aiming to build an entire Ramayana Universe!”
#Ramayana Creators Event Synopsis
– Ranbir and Yash met with creators
– They were shown Rama teaser
– Exclusive 15 Min BTS Footage was shown to them along with Vision.
– Creators were stunned after watching the scale of Ramayana.
– Ramayana is also releasing in Spanish,… pic.twitter.com/XOjrY5BOhQ
— The Fake Media (@TheFakeMediaCo) June 24, 2026
🎬 #Ramayana special glimpse showcased:
✨ Film making & exclusive BTS footage
🏰 Massive sets & grand production scale
🔥 Character looks (Lord Hanuman’s reveal kept under wraps)
🌌 They are aiming to build an entire Ramayana Universe! pic.twitter.com/R5MLFZeglZ
— M4MOIVES 🍿 (@M4MOIVES) June 23, 2026
Nitesh Tiwari Ji 🥹
The most humble, polite, and positive person on the #Ramayana team.
Well-researched, kind, and deeply respectful toward the cast and crew. Truly the heart of the team❤️🏹pic.twitter.com/TCWI5QXz4e
— M4MOIVES 🍿 (@M4MOIVES) June 23, 2026
In a major development for the upcoming epic Ramayana, producer Namit Malhotra has confirmed that the film will also be released in Spanish, expanding its reach to international audiences. While fans were already excited about the film’s scale and visuals, one of the biggest surprises of the presentation was actor Kunal Kapoor’s striking appearance as Lord Indra.
Those present at the event praised the grandeur of the character design and visual effects, with many calling it one of the standout moments of the showcase.
The BTS footage on 3D format also offered a glimpse into the massive effort being put into the film’s world-building, further raising expectations for what is being billed as one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects.
This appearance of Ranbir and Yash has also sparked fresh speculation that the makers may soon unveil a new trailer or promotional asset. While an official announcement is still awaited, fans believe the event could be part of a larger promotional campaign leading up to the film’s release.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey in pivotal roles. The project has been mounted on a grand scale and is being positioned as one of the biggest cinematic ventures in Indian film history.
The film’s music is being composed by the legendary duo Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, bringing together two of the most celebrated names in global music.
Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic saga, with the first instalment slated for a grand theatrical release during Diwali 2026, followed by the second chapter in Diwali 2027.
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