Ranbir Kapoor-Yash meet fans at Ramayana event, showcase BTS footage

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash came together to interact with more than 150 content creators at a grand event.

The excitement surrounding Ramayana has reached new heights as stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash hosted a special event recently. The two stars came together to interact with more than 150 content creators.

The buzz around Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited epic Ramayana continues to grow. Recently, lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash attended a special event where they not only met but also interacted and clicked pictures with everyone present there. This grand Ramayana event became a truly memorable day for everyone present.

Photos and videos from the gathering quickly went viral on social media, with fans thrilled to see the actors together ahead of the film’s release. A special Ramayana content creator event reportedly left attendees awestruck after showcasing exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the ambitious mythological epic.