Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s Ramayana Part 1 to release worldwide on November 5

On the first day of Navratri, the makers of Ramayana announced that the first part of their much-anticipated two-part epic will release worldwide on November 5, 2026. The team also unveiled a new ensemble poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. The makers confirmed that advance bookings for the film will open on Dussehra.

The team announced the release date by sharing a poster with the caption, “On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai (This is the beginning of Ram’s era) . Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas WORLDWIDE, across all premium formats, from 5th November. Advance bookings open on Dussehra.”