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Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s Ramayana Part 1 to release worldwide on November 5
Ranbi Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana Part 1 will release worldwide on November 5, 2026. The second part is scheduled to arrive in Diwali 2027.
On the first day of Navratri, the makers of Ramayana announced that the first part of their much-anticipated two-part epic will release worldwide on November 5, 2026. The team also unveiled a new ensemble poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. The makers confirmed that advance bookings for the film will open on Dussehra.
The team announced the release date by sharing a poster with the caption, “On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai (This is the beginning of Ram’s era) . Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas WORLDWIDE, across all premium formats, from 5th November. Advance bookings open on Dussehra.”
New Ramayana poster features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash
The new poster places Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi’s Sita and Ravie Dubey’s Lakshman in the foreground, with Yash’s Ravana towering over them. The visual offers a glimpse of the film’s elaborate costumes, sets and detailing, while bringing together the key characters of the epic.
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Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey, the film also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Indira Krishna as Queen Kaushalya, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Sonal Jha as Queen Sumitra and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.
Ramayana to release in two parts
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the epic, with the first installment scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 5, 2026, and the second part set for Diwali 2027.
The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India and will be available in IMAX and other premium formats. Sony Pictures will handle worldwide distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.
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