Watch Ranbir Kapoor wish his ‘two loves’ Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha on Valentine’s Day: ‘I love you girls’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has been busy promoting his upcoming release Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, recently shared a sweet Valentines Day wish for his actor-wife Alia Bhatt and their newborn daughter Raha Kapoor. The video, which has since been going viral, was taken during a promotional event for director Luv Ranjan film in Gurgaon.

In the short clip, the actor is heard saying, “Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine’s Day – my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you.” The video garnered several love-filled comments, with fans going ‘aww’ over the actor’s gesture. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had tied the knot in April, 2022 after dating for a few years. They welcomed Raha in November last year.

“Happy Valentines Day to my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha, I love you girls ” – #RanbirKapoor at Galgotias University event ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yfpr85YEPl — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) February 14, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor singing “Channa Mereya” with @ipritamofficial at Galgotias University event 🖤#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/CMz29Decrv — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) February 15, 2023

During the promotional event, Ranbir interacted with fans, and said they should play Holi during the day and watch his film in the evening. Several videos and photos of the actor were shared by his fan pages on Twitter. Ranbir could also be seen singing the song “Channa Mereya” with music composer Pritam, and delivering his late father Rishi Kapoor’s iconic line from the film Karz: “Tumne kabhi kisi se pyaar kiya? Kabhi kisi ko dil diya? Maine bhi diya (Have you ever given your heart to someone special? I have as well!).”

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar marks Ranbir’s return to the rom-com genre after a gap of several years. The last film he did a similar space was probably 2013’s Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also starred Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal parts.

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar will release in cinemas on March 8.