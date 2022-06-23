Ranbir Kapoor wishes Rishi Kapoor was alive to watch Shamshera: ‘He was blatantly honest about his criticism’

2022 seems to be Ranbir Kapoor’s year with the release of two of his much-awaited films, Shamshera and Brahmastra. And, the actor wishes that his father Rishi Kapoor was alive to watch him on the big screen and give feedback on his performance.

Ranbir in a statement said, “He has always been blatantly honest about his criticism if he has liked something or not liked something, especially with my work. So, it’s sad that he’s not going to see it. But I am really excited that I got to do a film like this and I hope that somewhere up there he is looking out for me and he is proud of me.”

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, following a long battle with cancer. He was 67.

Shamshera, which hits screens on July 22, marks Ranbir Kapoor’s first film since 2018’s Sanju. In the movie, Ranbir plays the role of a revolutionary who saves his people from the clutches of the evil and ruthless general Shudh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt.

Talking about Shamshera, Ranbir said he is “anxious” about the audience’s response to the film. But he is happy to have essayed the titular role in the movie.

Shamshera has also helped Ranbir Kapoor to grow as an actor. He said, “I definitely want to grow as an actor and a star and Shamshera is a positive step towards that. You want to make films for a larger audience. You want to tell stories that different generations of the audience can connect to and can get entertained. Shamshera is a step towards that.”

Shamshera, also starring Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Saurabh Shukla, will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on July 22.