Video of Ranbir Kapoor winking at fan as she shouts ‘I Love You’ goes viral, fans call him ‘cute, sweet’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is in Dubai to participate in the All Star Football Club’s international match against Emirates United. He is accompanied by actors Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan. Recently, a video from the game went viral on social media where Ranbir reacted to his fans showering love on him from the stands.

In the video, a few girls are heard cheering for Ranbir and one of them shouts “Ranbir, I love you.” On hearing this, the Brahmastra actor turned around and winked at his fan which got him an even louder cheer from her. The video was shared by Ranbir’s fan account on social media with the caption, “When you shout “Ranbir, I love you” and he actually looks back with a wink!”

The video got many fans of the Rockstar actor excited. One of them commented on the video saying, “Omg! That wink 😉” A fan wrote, “this is so so cute❤️”.

In another video, as Ranbir was returning from the field, fans requested him for photos and he obliged. He took the phone of his fans and clicked a selfie with them. His gesture was appreciated on social media. One of the users wrote in the comments section, “Really really really sweet!”. Another added, “Why You Are So Cute?🥺❤️” A user also wrote, “Wow soo handsome n kind!”

Recently, during a press conference, Ranbir revealed that he has a ‘weird fascination’ with the number, as his mother’s birthday is on July 8, and 8 is also infinity when horizontal. In an interview he also spoke about how ASFC is “one of the most important things” he has been a part of.

On the work front, Ranbir is awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra where he shares the screen with wife Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.