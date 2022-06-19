Is Ranbir Kapoor wearing shoes inside a temple in Brahmastra scene? Ayan Mukerji issues clarification: ‘Film pays respect to Indian culture…’

Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The makers recently gave a glimpse of the Ayan Mukerji directorial with its trailer. While fans have been heaping praise on the trailer, a section of the audience were reportedly offended by one of its scenes. This particular scene features Ranbir Kapoor entering what looks like a temple without taking his shoes off. Many people objected to the scene and condemned the makers.

On Sunday, Ayan Mukerji took it upon himself to reach out to the people and explain how Brahmastra “pays respect to” India’s culture, tradition and its history. “We had some people in our community, upset because of one shot in our Trailer – Ranbir’s character wearing shoes as he rings a Bell. As the Creator of this film (and a devotee), I wanted to humbly address what happened here. In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal. My own family has been organising a similar kind of Durga Puja Celebration for… 75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood. In my experience, we only take off our shoes, right on the stage where the Goddess is, and not when you enter the Pandal,” Ayan explained.

He continued, “It is personally important for me to reach out to anyone who may have been upset with this image… because above all, Brahmāstra is created as a movie experience which pays respect to, and celebrates – Indian culture, traditions and history. That is at the heart of why I made this movie, so it is very important to me that this feeling, reaches every Indian who is watching Brahmāstra!”

As soon as he shared the post, many appreciated how he addressed the issue. “Amazing work Ayan!!! The concept of this film and trailer are amazing, looking forward to Brahmastra first day first show,” a comment read. Another fan mentioned, “Respect of you sir, you justified the reason in the 2nd point. I hope this film gets a huge success.”

Earlier this week, Ayan thanked fans for their overwhelming response to the trailer. “A deeply heartfelt thank you for the love, encouragement and excitement that the trailer is receiving. It means… everything to me. I feel so energised today – as we enter this last lap leading up to the film’s release! We will give all that engery and more … our absolute best – to give you guys – a new amazing cinema experience with Brahmastra… one that I hope you will feel proud of,” the note read.

Brahmastra marks Ranbir’s first film with Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. It will release on September 9 this year.