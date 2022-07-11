Ranbir Kapoor says family celebrated as he got 56% in Class 10th: ‘My dad failed in 8th grade, my grandfather in 6th’

Content creator and influencer Dolly Singh, in collaboration with Yash Raj Films, recently shared a video featuring Ranbir Kapoor as part of her famous comedy sketch Raju Ki Mummy. The eight minute long sketch has Singh in the role of the eponymous “Raju ki mummy” or Raju’s mother, a middle class Indian housewife with a nasal voice, interviewing Kapoor over his upcoming film Shamshera.

The video has Singh, through rip-roaring humour, approach several questions including the fact that Shamshera marks Ranbir Kapoor’s return to the big screen after a four year long hiatus. Kapoor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic of Sanjay Dutt named Sanju. Kapoor, who on more than one occassion resorted to tongue-in-cheek humour and witty one-liners in this video, commented on how he spent the last four years reading books, watching films, getting married and learning how to make tea. He also said that he was feeling adequately anxious about the fact that his new film would see him in a double role of father and son. Singh also teased the actor about his many female fans who had gone thin waiting for his return to the big screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh)

Kapoor’s love affair with Alia Bhatt was also addressed by Singh in the video, who congratulated him over the same and made him promise to invite her to their place for tea once Alia returned. Alia had been away in London shooting for her upcoming Hollywood project Heart of Stone along with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

The video had two more segments, including one which required Kapoor to recite some of his most iconic dialogues and another which required him to respond to questions about “normal” people. Kapoor, in perfect form, readily recited iconic lines from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, before also delivering his already-famous punchline from Shamshera. For his participation in the same game, Singh promised to send him a hamper of kaju-katli and Kapoor’s favourite barfi sweets – a pun on his widely lauded performance in the Anurag Basu musical comedy. Other questions addressed to him in the following interview segment included Kapoor talking about his caffeine addiction and also telling Singh about his poor board results and his journey from being an academically weak student and yet making it big professionally in life. He said that while he got 56 per cent in Class 10th, his family celebrated as he is the most educated male member of his family. He also called himself a ‘weak student’.

In an earlier interview to PTI, Ranbir had said, “My mother used to come to my school when the results were declared. I would always apologised and said that I’ll work harder, get good marks and won’t fail in any subjects. Mom would say if she saw a red line on my report card, she would tell dad. I used to cry because I was very scared of him.”

He added that the Kapoor family’s academic record isn’t that good. “My family’s history isn’t that good. My father failed in 8th grade, my uncle in 9th and my grandfather in 6th. I am actually the most educated member in my family. I got 56 per cent in my 10th boards and my best of five percentage was 60,” he had said about dad Rishi Kapoor and grandfather Raj Kapoor in the interview.

The video was received with great aplomb by fans everywhere who applauded the vivacity with which Kapoor has been engaging in self-deprecating humour while promoting Shamshera. A fan commented on the video stating that the next video should be about Raju and his board results while another fan commented on the subtle use of scatological humour in the video.

Shamshera, which will see Kapoor in a double role opposite Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, is all set to come to the theatres on the 22nd of July – marking the return of Ranbir to the big screen after a four year long hiatus.