Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor was asked to make his will before daughter Raha’s birth: ‘I got fearful, am I dying?’

Ranbir Kapoor shared how his chartered accountant advised him to make his will before daughter Raha's birth.

ranbir will rahaRanbir Kapoor keeps sharing insights from his and Alia Bhatt's personal lives.
Ranbir Kapoor is promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar across India. The actor has been sharing many insights from his professional and personal life in the interviews. But an old interaction of the actor is back in the headlines when he shared that he was asked to make a will before the birth of daughter Raha Kapoor.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt welcomed their baby girl in November last year. In an interview with Film Companion, Ranbir was asked if he was thinking about the Kapoor family’s legacy as he was about to become a father. Ranbir has then shared what he was asked by his CA when Alia was pregnant with Raha.

Also read |Ranbir Kapoor says daughter Raha’s smile breaks his heart, makes him not want to leave home: ‘A new understanding of love’

“I think legacy is something you only realise when you’re retiring. It’s too early for me to… I know my CA a couple of months back came to me, asking me, ‘Should we make a will?’ I was like, ‘Will?’ I started getting fearful like am I going to die? Why would I make a will at this age?” shared Ranbir then.

The actor went on to say, “So, the truth is, all these things you don’t think about. Right now I’m only thinking about the excitement of having a child, of living a life with the child, how I’m going to be, and what it’s going to be like. I am taking one day at a time and trying to become the best version of myself.”

Ranbir’s upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is helmed by Luv Ranjan. It is a romantic-comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady opposite him. The film is all set to release in theatres on March 8. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in pivotal roles.

Apart from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir has also wrapped shooting for another much-awaited film Animal, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Saurabh Shukla. The film is planned to release on August 11.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 09:36 IST
