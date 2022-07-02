Ranbir Kapoor wants to give ‘herogiri’ a break and play a villain that has people saying ‘So jaa beta nahi toh…’

In the last episode of his promotional three episodic series ‘RK Tapes’ with YRF, actor Ranbir Kapoor rooted for the villains of the Hindi cinema. He also expressed his willingness of playing a bad guy on the screen and said he is envious of Sanjay Dutt, as he wanted to play Dutt’s role in his upcoming film Shamshera.

Ranbir said that we can celebrate heroes in a movie only because of villains. “We always side with the hero. But if the hero won’t have the villain to showcase his ‘herogiri’, then how will he be a hero. We remember the classic villains of Hindi cinema as much as we remember the heroes. In fact, in some films, villains have overpowered heroes, like Gabbar in Sholay, Mogambo in Mr India, and Kancha Cheena in Agneepath.

The actor, who is about to embrace parenthood, shared how during his childhood, a part of him wanted to be a hero “but a small part of me was also eager to become a villain.” He said, “Mera sapna raha hai ki main bhi negative role karun aur log apne bachchon se kahein, ‘so ja beta nahi toh Ranbir aa jayega’ (It has been a dream to play a negative role so that parents can tell their children, ‘Go to sleep, else Ranbir will come’)”

Ranbir also mentioned how actors now accept villainous roles without any qualms. “The industry is changing. Actors who traditionally did only hero roles are acing the villain roles too. Shah Rukh Khan has registered his name in the list of the most iconic villains with ‘K..k..k..Kiran’. Every villain of the Dhoom franchise has been great too. In Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh turned Allauddin Khalji so menacing that the character stayed with you even after the movie was over,” said Ranbir while singing praises of Sanjay Dutt who plays a negative role in Shamshera.

“What should I say about Sanjay Dutt..I think he is the best villain of recent times — the ultimate Khalanayak. He is a villain in Shamshera too and a part of me is envious of him since I would have loved to do that role,” expressed Ranbir.

The actor concluded the video with the words, “As cinema is evolving, the character of villains is getting a lot more complex. I am looking forward to the bad guys who we are yet to watch and the actors who would scare us out of our seats and the villains who will redefine evil.”

Shamshera, also starring Vaani Kapoor, is set to hit theatres on July 22.