Ranbir Kapoor wants his child to play soccer, believes he is good with kids: ‘I don’t know if I am’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy earlier this week via Instagram and in a new interview, Ranbir shared that he believes he is really good with kids. The actor is starting to promote his upcoming YRF film Shamshera, that is due for release in July. In a recent interview with Mashabale India, Ranbir was asked if he thinks he is good with kids.

The Brahmastra actor said, “I would like to believe I am, I don’t know if I am good or not. When my two younger cousin brothers – Armaan and Aadar were born, while they were growing up, they were like my tail, wherever I went, they followed me. They really worshipped me and so I guess I was good to them that’s why they were doing that. I have a niece called Samara who is eleven now and she a little shy, she lives in Delhi but during her growing up years, we were quite close.”

It seems like the interview was filmed before RK and Alia’s announcement as Ranbir shared that he is the ‘cool uncle’ to the younger children of the family but he does not like to be called uncle. “I would like to believe I am close to children. I am the cool uncle, but I don’t like to be called uncle. I tell them to call me RK because I don’t want to give an uncle tag where there is a little bit of distance. I don’t want people to think I am old,” he said.

Speaking of his plans for his kids, Ranbir said that he wants to encourage his child to play sports as that is something that gave him direction in life. “I always like when young children, boy or girl, are into sports, it is something that I would like to definitely encourage in my children, when I have children. Especially soccer, I’m very attached to it,” he shared.

Ranbir is presently looking forward to the release of Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Soon after that, he will be seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Naga Chaitanya. The Ayan Mukerji film has been in the making for almost a decade, as per the director. Ranbir and Alia met on the sets of Brahmastra five years ago and tied the knot in April 2022. The couple hosted an intimate but lavish wedding at their residence in Mumbai.