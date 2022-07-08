Ranbir Kapoor wants ‘lots of kids’ with Alia Bhatt, wonders if equation with Rishi Kapoor could impact bond with his own child

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has said in an interview that he wants ‘lots of children’ with wife Alia Bhatt, and that this is something they’ve been discussing. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot earlier this year, and are expecting their first child.

Speaking to Hindustan Times ahead of the release of his first film in four years, Shamshera, Ranbir said that he’s ‘extremely grateful’ about the happiness he’s experiencing in his life right now, and sometimes wonders if it could slip away.

Asked about the pregnancy announcement, he said, “It was something that Alia and I had been speaking about for a long time that we want lots of children in our life. We feel blessed and grateful. It’s a mix of a lot of emotions. I’m just extremely grateful at this point in our lives.”

He also spoke about the relationship that he had with his late father, actor Rishi Kapoor, and if it could inform his identity as a dad himself. “I haven’t really planned such things, but it’s like you’re doing something that you’re unqualified to do and then you become qualified while doing it,” he said. “So, I don’t know what we will be in for as parents right now. As of right now, you will just imbibe some value system that you’ve taken from your family and from life, but eventually, it’s one day at a time and it’s a lifetime commitment.”

Ranbir’s relationship with his father was often strained, and Rishi said in several interviews that there was always an invisible wall between them. In an appearance on Anupam Kher’s talk show, Rishi spoke about his own father, Raj Kapoor, being largely absent from his childhood, and said, “With generations, things change. Thinking changes. I knew what I missed out with my father, so I tried to give that to Ranbir. I’m sure Ranbir will bring something that he missed out on (with his kids).”