Thursday, June 16, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor wants Brahmastra to ‘break into South Indian markets’: ‘We want our story to be seen by them’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor says that Brahmastra was made with the intent of being universal, and it's a film 'that needs to be seen'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022 3:32:36 pm
Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra. (Photo: Instagram/ Ayan Mukerji)

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra trailer has led to much speculation and rumination of various theories among fans. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, and is expected to have a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan too. The film has been in production for over five years, and has been stalled numerous times.

Brahmastra is expected to have a pan-India release in several languages, including Telugu and Tamil. In a conversation to DT Next, Ranbir mentioned that the story matters despite the language it has been told in. He also said that they have found it very challenging to break through markets like Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read |Brahmastra trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s chemistry, SRK’s glimpse and a VFX fest

Calling Brahmastra a ‘film that needs to be seen’, he added that he wants Brahmastra to break into the South Indian markets. “So, I think we had the first intention of making a story which is universal. Now through marketing, through taking some help from people from the south industry, we really need to break into that market because we want our story to be seen by them.” Brahmastra is Ranbir Kapoor’s return to the big screen after over five years.

Brahmastra, which will be in three parts, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva who possesses a superpower in the form of ‘Fire Astra’. In the trailer, we see Ranbir as Shiva and he explains that the fire never harms him. It is in the latter half of the trailer that we see that he, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna, are protecting Brahmastra from Mouni Roy, who plays the antagonist in the film.

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film releases in theatres on September 9. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Shamshera in the pipeline.

