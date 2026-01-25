Rishi Kapoor’s radiant smile in daughter Riddhima’s wedding video will move you to tears. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, is celebrating her 20th wedding anniversary today. To mark the occasion, Riddhima, the daughter of Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor, shared a video of her 2006 wedding on social media. The clip features a young Ranbir walking his sister down the aisle, while her parents, Rishi and Neetu, are seen cheering enthusiastically for the couple during the varmala ceremony. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan, can also be spotted in the background, escorting the bride towards the stage.

In the video, Rishi is seen holding groom Bharat Sahni by the arm and guiding him to the stage for the varmala ceremony. He is dressed in a cream-coloured sherwani paired with a sehra. The clip also shows Ranbir standing beside his sister Riddhima and walking her to the stage while holding the floral canopy. Riddhima looks radiant in an orange-red lehenga, while Ranbir, who was around 23 years old at the time, is seen wearing a grey achkan with a pagdi. Towards the end of the clip, following the varmala, Rishi and Neetu are seen cheering joyfully for their daughter.