Rishi Kapoor’s radiant smile in daughter Riddhima’s wedding video will move you to tears. Watch
Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a throwback video from her 2006 wedding to Bharat Sahni, which also features her late father, actor Rishi Kapoor.
Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, is celebrating her 20th wedding anniversary today. To mark the occasion, Riddhima, the daughter of Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor, shared a video of her 2006 wedding on social media. The clip features a young Ranbir walking his sister down the aisle, while her parents, Rishi and Neetu, are seen cheering enthusiastically for the couple during the varmala ceremony. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan, can also be spotted in the background, escorting the bride towards the stage.
In the video, Rishi is seen holding groom Bharat Sahni by the arm and guiding him to the stage for the varmala ceremony. He is dressed in a cream-coloured sherwani paired with a sehra. The clip also shows Ranbir standing beside his sister Riddhima and walking her to the stage while holding the floral canopy. Riddhima looks radiant in an orange-red lehenga, while Ranbir, who was around 23 years old at the time, is seen wearing a grey achkan with a pagdi. Towards the end of the clip, following the varmala, Rishi and Neetu are seen cheering joyfully for their daughter.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted the old video on Instagram and wrote, “Twenty years ago, my parents held my hand and sent me into a new life with their love, blessings and prayers. Everything I have today began with them. And in you, Bharat, I found a partner who has stood beside me through every season-holding my hand, my heart, and our life together. Thank you for making our journey so meaningful and our home so full of love.”
The caption further read, “Even now after all these years, the life we’ve built together still brings that same smile to my face. 20 years of love, growth and togetherness. Still choosing you every single day. POV: The sehra said, ‘I’m not leaving.’ Happy anniversary to us.. 25/01/06.” Several celebs congratulated her in the comments section of the post, including, Maheep Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and Farah Khan.
Riddhima Kapoor, who shares a daughter Samaira with Bharat Sahni, was last seen on the reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, alongside Shalini Passi, Neelam, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, and Seema Khan. She is currently shooting for her debut film with her mother Neetu Kapoor and comedian-actor Kapil Sharma.
