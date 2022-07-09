scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor sizzle in new photoshoot for Shamshera, fans joke about how Alia Bhatt will react: ‘Bahut maregi didi’

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor sizzle in yet another photoshoot as they promote their upcoming dacoit drama Shamshera.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 9, 2022 2:26:15 pm
Ranbir Kapoor- Vaani Kapoor- Alia BhattFans speculate how Alia Bhatt will react to the new phtoshoot of Ranbir Kapoor with Shamshera co-star Vaani Kapoor. (Photos: Vaani Kapoor, Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)

The period epic Shamshera is inching closer to release, and actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are promoting the film in full swing. Vaani, on Saturday, took to her social media platforms to share a new set of pictures from a promotional photoshoot.

Vaani took to Instagram and wrote, “फ़ितूर 🌹 Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

In the pictures, Ranbir is wearing a printed shirt and white pants . Vaani, on the other hand, is wearing a pastel pink cut-out dress. Fans had a field day as soon as the actor dropped these pictures on social media, although one fan joked, “Alia bahut maregi didi.” Ranbir and Alia tied the knot earlier this year, and are expecting their first child together.

Also read |Karan Malhotra calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘curious, childlike’, breaks down Shamshera’s trailer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Similar jokes were made on an earlier photoshoot that teased Ranbir and Vaani’s chemistry in the film. One fan had commented, “Arre bhai Alia madam se darr nahi lagta kya aapko?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical mineralsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical minerals
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbolPremium
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbol
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...Premium
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...

Shamshera, a dacoit drama, is helmed by filmmaker Karan Malhotra. In the film, Ranbir plays a dual role, that of Shamsher as well as his son Balli, while Vaani will be seen as Sona, a dancer. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as a ruthless villain Daroga Shuddh Singh. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

folktales
Paheli to Churuli: 8 Indian cinematic adaptations of folktales
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement