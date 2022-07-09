Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor sizzle in new photoshoot for Shamshera, fans joke about how Alia Bhatt will react: ‘Bahut maregi didi’

The period epic Shamshera is inching closer to release, and actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are promoting the film in full swing. Vaani, on Saturday, took to her social media platforms to share a new set of pictures from a promotional photoshoot.

Vaani took to Instagram and wrote, “फ़ितूर 🌹 Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

In the pictures, Ranbir is wearing a printed shirt and white pants . Vaani, on the other hand, is wearing a pastel pink cut-out dress. Fans had a field day as soon as the actor dropped these pictures on social media, although one fan joked, “Alia bahut maregi didi.” Ranbir and Alia tied the knot earlier this year, and are expecting their first child together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Similar jokes were made on an earlier photoshoot that teased Ranbir and Vaani’s chemistry in the film. One fan had commented, “Arre bhai Alia madam se darr nahi lagta kya aapko?”

Shamshera, a dacoit drama, is helmed by filmmaker Karan Malhotra. In the film, Ranbir plays a dual role, that of Shamsher as well as his son Balli, while Vaani will be seen as Sona, a dancer. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as a ruthless villain Daroga Shuddh Singh. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.