Ranbir Kapoor on two men he can’t look in the eye: ‘Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor’

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Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey appeared on the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, to promote their upcoming mega-spectacle film, Ramayana — an adaptation of the Indian epic.
During the conversation with the host, Ranbir Kapoor recalled the time when he visited the set of Ajooba as a child. Rishi Kapoor co-starred in the 1991 fantasy film with Amitabh Bachchan. Ranbir recalled the incident, and said that there are only two people, he can’t look into their eye — one, his father, Rishi Kapoor and second, Amitabh Bachchan.
He said, “I want to say that only two people have entered my life whom I cannot look in the eye while speaking. One was my father, and the other is you.”
An amused Amitabh Bachchan asked, “What are you saying?”
The Sanju actor shared, “I have grown up in front of you but during my childhood, when I came on the shooting of Ajooba film; you had even posted that photo on your social media.”
AURA needs Bachchan 🗿🗿
Aura ho toh Amitabh Bachchan ji Jaisa 🙌❤️
#AmitabhBachchan #RanbirKapoor #Ramayana #SaiPallavi #KBC https://t.co/GcbmmuEJEY
— 𝐒ʜᴀɴɪ 𝐘ᴀᴅᴀᴠ (@JrYadav1409) October 27, 2026
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He also attributed the term “aura farming” to the Shehenshaah actor by recalling, “I remember seeing this tall man. What the Gen Z calls ‘aura farming’ today, it all started with him.”
The host expressed his gratitude by folding his hands. Ranbir continued, “Whenever he entered the room, it felt like someone has just walked in with a radiating presence.”
Amitabh Bachchan then diverted the conversation towards Ranbir Kapoor’s wife and actor, Alia Bhatt, and admitted that she is among one of his favourite artists. He asked Ranbir, “What did you see in her that you liked the most? This is a public event, if you wish to speak, it’s fine, else, you can avoid.” Ranbir smiled and said, “No, sir. I will definitely talk about it.”
“Sir, I think the foundation and root of our relationship is friendship. I always believed that love connects a relationship, trust makes a relationship strong, and respect sustains a relationship. And, I think these are the important foundations of relationships,” said the Brahmastra actor.
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He continued by drawing comparisons with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s jodi. “One more thing, I always have this image in my mind that I am tall like Amitabh Bachchan and Alia is a bit short like Jaya aunty (Bachchan), so the height difference will also look good in photos. So, I always used to think that too,” said Ranbir.
They then discussed their heights, and Amitabh said, “There’s a huge height difference.” Ranbir smiled and asked, “What’s the height gap between you two?” The megastar replied, “I’m 6 feet 2 inches tall.” Ranbir then joked, “Sir, don’t say, you also have to go home.” The host then gave a thought and said, “Maybe 5 feet 3 or 4 inches.”
Ranbir said, “Sir, mine is also around the same.”
Amitabh then narrated an anecdote: “For many years, she used to call me ‘Lambu ji,’ then she was asked to stop.” Babuji said, ”Look, don’t speak like that. Either use his name or call him something else. After that, she started using my name.”
Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana, it recently had its world premiere in Los Angeles, where the viewers and critics drew comparisons with The Lord of The Rings. While some heaped praises about the visual spectacle, music and performances, some were of the opinion that the grandeur sometimes overshadowed its emotional depth.
Co-starring Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpnakha, Ramayana is slated to release on November 5, coinciding Diwali.