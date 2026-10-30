Ranbir Kapoor on two men he can’t look in the eye: ‘Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor’

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey appeared on the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, to promote their upcoming mega-spectacle film, Ramayana — an adaptation of the Indian epic.

During the conversation with the host, Ranbir Kapoor recalled the time when he visited the set of Ajooba as a child. Rishi Kapoor co-starred in the 1991 fantasy film with Amitabh Bachchan. Ranbir recalled the incident, and said that there are only two people, he can’t look into their eye — one, his father, Rishi Kapoor and second, Amitabh Bachchan.

He said, “I want to say that only two people have entered my life whom I cannot look in the eye while speaking. One was my father, and the other is you.”