Ranbir Kapoor wants to turn director in the next 2-3 years: ‘My last decade as an actor’

Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial, Ramayana: Part 1, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Raavana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, as hit the screens on November 5. The film has released globally, and thus the actors have gone all out with its promotional activities. In a joint video interview of Ranbir and Sai with BBC Asian News Network, the Brahmastra actor, revealed that he still harbours the dream of directing a film.

Ranbir Kapoor started writing his script a couple of months ago

Speaking about what fascinates him about direction, Ranbir Kapoor shared that directors are constantly thinking, whereas actors give their shots and wait for their next scene. Sharing some details about the kind of project he wants his directorial debut to be, the 44-year-old said, “I just started writing a script a couple of months back, and it’s so hard to create. I have so much respect for writers and creators. ‘How do you create?’ It’s exciting because I truly believe that after a musician, if there’s somebody who feels a creative high, it’s the director. An actor’s high is very superficial but the director, when he directs a movie, however good or bad, the opportunity to tell a story and get all these people together to tell your story, it’s just a beautiful experience and I hope I can do it.”