Ranbir Kapoor is back in his ‘Badtameez Dil’ avatar with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’. Watch

It’s been a while since the 40-year-old Ranbir Kapoor played a man-child on screen but it looks like fans of the actor are in for a treat with Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. A new song from the film titled ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ was launched Friday and RK fans will immediately be reminded of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’s ‘Badtameez Dil’ after watching its video.

The song has Ranbir flexing his dance moves, which he hasn’t done in a few years now. The song, composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, has been sung by Arijit Singh. The trio has famously collaborated on a lot of popular numbers featuring Ranbir, the most recent one being Brahmastra’s ‘Kesariya’.

Watch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai:

The song also features Anubhav Bassi, who also stars alongside Kapoor in the film. Ranbir had previously mentioned at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah that the Luv Ranjan directorial would be his last romcom. The film stars him alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is Ranbir’s first release of the year. In August, he will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. 2021 marked Ranbir’s big return to the movies as he appeared in Shamshera and Brahmastra. Both film were panned by the critics but the makers of Brahmastra claimed that they made over Rs 400 crore worldwide on the film. The film was promoted as a trilogy though any concrete announcement about the sequel is still awaited.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releases on March 8.