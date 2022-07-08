scorecardresearch
Ranbir Kapoor on trolls calling Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement a promotional gimmick for Brahmastra: ‘We just wanted to..’

While announcing her pregnancy, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself with Ranbir Kapoor from the hospital. In the caption, she wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon."

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 8, 2022 3:37:25 pm
ranbir kapoor alia bhattRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022. (Photo: Soni Razdan/Instagram)

When Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on social media last month, many speculated it to be a promotional gimmick for her upcoming film Brahmastra, also starring her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Some even trolled the couple and left distasteful comments on Alia’s pregnancy post.

Recently, Ranbir, who is busy promoting his period drama Shamshera, was asked about the same and was asked what made them share the news with the world. The actor clarified that they only wanted to share their ‘joy’ with the world and “there was no other thought” to them making the news public.

Also read |Alia Bhatt says she ‘loves’ Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriends, calls her relationship philosophy ‘Mrs Hipster’

Talking about their decision to reveal their pregnancy to the world, Ranbir told Hindustan Times, “Alia and I, as a married couple, we thought that it would just seem right to tell the world, because we felt it was the right time. We just wanted to share the joy and the news with the world and there was no other thought to it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

He also shared that the news of pregnancy didn’t make him reconsider his stance on joining social media. He told the publication, “No, it didn’t compel me at all. I’m very happy at the place I’m at in my life. My stand is the same as it’s been in the last few years.”

Also read |Ranbir Kapoor wants ‘lots of kids’ with Alia Bhatt, wonders if equation with Rishi Kapoor could impact bond with his own child

While announcing her pregnancy, Alia shared a picture of herself and Ranbir from the hospital and wrote along with it, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” The post got her a lot of love from her family members and friends in the film industry.

Ranbir and Alia got married in April after being in a relationship for over four years. The couple tied the knot in a private and intimate wedding ceremony at Ranbir’s house in Mumbai.

