Like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor was made to travel in economy class as a child: ‘Trips were budgeted’

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has become the latest member of the Kapoor family to step into the world of showbiz. Born to legendary actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima married businessman Bharat Sahni and spent much of her life focusing on her entrepreneurial journey. After staying away from the camera for decades, Riddhima made her screen debut with Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. More recently, she appeared alongside her mother Neetu in Dadi Ki Shaadi. Despite growing up amid fame and glamour, Riddhima revealed that she and her brother, Ranbir Kapoor, were raised in a grounded and disciplined manner, without special privileges associated with being star kids.

Speaking to Soha Ali Khan on her podcast All About Her, Riddhima shared that their parents treated both siblings equally and ensured they had a normal childhood. “There was no difference between us when we were growing up. We grew up in a very loving home. Of course, there was discipline, but it was a very normal upbringing. We did everything ourselves. It wasn’t like we came from a star family,” she said.

Neetu echoed the sentiment, recalling how she and Rishi consciously avoided spoiling their children despite their celebrity status. She explained that both Riddhima and Ranbir travelled like ordinary children, often carpooling to school instead of having personal drivers. They were given limited pocket money and were taught the importance of financial discipline from an early age.

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“They were very normal children. They would carpool for school. They didn’t have a driver. They only got a fixed amount of money to spend. Even when they travelled overseas, they flew economy class, stayed with friends, and shared apartments. My husband was very particular that they should understand the value of money,” Neetu said.

She further revealed that Rishi Kapoor discouraged extravagant spending on their daughter. “He never let me buy her anything too expensive. He used to say she would never value things that her husband would buy her. They travelled and lived like any normal children,” she added. Riddhima also mentioned that even family vacations were carefully budgeted.

Much like Ranbir, even Alia was made to travel in economy class during her childhood. Her mother Soni Razdan previously shared in the book Raising Stars: The Challenges and Joys of Being A Bollywood Parent, “Once, we were travelling to Dubai and could not afford three business-class tickets. I told my children, ‘I will travel first class, and you guys travel economy.’ They made a face.” She added, “My logic was you have not earned enough to travel in business class as yet. Once you earn enough to afford the business class fare, please travel in business class. Simple as that.”