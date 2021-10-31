Ranbir Kapoor transforms into a female character for an ad, gets called ‘Neetu Kapoor 2.0’

Ranbir Kapoor has never hesitated to undergo astonishing transformations for his roles. The actor has yet again left his fans proud as he recently transformed into a female character for a commercial. The video was shared by makeup and prosthetics artiste Preetisheel Singh Dsouza. “All in a day;s work! Transforming Ranbir Kapoor into a female character for a TVC,” Preetisheel wrote as the caption of the video.

As soon as Preeti shared the video on Instagram, Ranbir’s fans posted several comments on the post. “He is an amazing actor,” a fan wrote, while another mentioned how he looked like his mother and actor Neetu Kapoor after his transformation. “The moment they put wig on him, he resembled neetu ji,” the Instagram user’s comment read.

Another comment read, “How cute he looks in girls look……. Just like chintoo ji looked in ‘rafoo chakkar’ and he also looks like neetu ji.” A fan also wrote, “Neetu Kapoor 2.0.” Ranbir’s advertisement released earlier this week. In the advertisement, he meets a starstruck fan who wonders why he is working on his role so much when he is a Kapoor. In response to the fan, Ranbir replies, “Kapoor Kapoor kehta rahunga toh yehin betha rahunga.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s new on-screen avatar was a treat for his fans who are desperately waiting for the release of his next film. While Ranbir has Brahmastra in the pipeline, he will also be seen in YRF’s Shamshera.

The makers on Ranbir’s birthday earlier this year shared his first look from Shamshera, which also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. “The setting of the film is very different. Ranbir has a different look and character in the film. He has pulled it off and how. He will surprise you with this film,” Vaani had said in an interview.

Shamshera, also featuring Sanjay Dutt, was originally set to arrive in theatres in July 2020 but was pushed to June 25 this year due to Covid-19. Following the second wave of coronavirus, the film’s release was delayed again. Now the Karan Malhotra directorial will head to theatres on March 18, 2022