Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Annoyed Ranbir Kapoor tosses away fan’s phone after a selfie, netizens suspect it is an ad. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor was smiling as a fan tried to get a selfie with him but after multiple attempts, he got annoyed and tossed away the phone.

ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor got annoyed with a fan and the video of the same is being circulated on social media. (Photo: Red Sea International Film Festival/Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor is often nice to his fans and photographers when he poses with them but in a rather strange encounter, Ranbir apparently threw away the phone of one of his fans who was trying to click a selfie with him. The video of the encounter is being shared on social media.

In the video, Ranbir is smiling as the fan tries to take a selfie with him but after multiple attempts of trying to get the right photo, Ranbir gets annoyed and tosses the phone away.

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor throwing away a fan’s phone:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Comments on the video suggest that this look like a promotional campaign for a phone brand. One of the comments read, “Looks like an ad.” Another comment read, “He wants to get him a better phone!! 😂” Another comment said that this wasn’t anything “sensational.” “It’s a phone commercial. Come on guys. Everything is not sensational,” it read.

Ranbir, who was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, will soon start the promotions for Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Also starring Shraddha Kapoor, the film is scheduled to release on March 8.

Also Read |Pathaan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan’s film posts historic numbers on Republic Day, soars past Rs 130 crore in two days

At the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Ranbir had declared that this was his last romantic comedy. “Probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I’m getting older and I’m running out of ideas on how to…,” he said.

After the Luv Ranjan directorial, Ranbir will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, also starring Rashmika Mandanna. Animal releases on August 11 alongside Gadar 2.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 13:34 IST
