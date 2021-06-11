When Ranbir Kapoor told Kapil Sharma why he doesn’t laugh on camera: ‘I sound like a donkey’

An old video clip on Ranbir Kapoor is doing the rounds on the internet that has him talking about why he picks up intense roles more often. The clip has Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma appearing on Kapil Sharma’s show where Ranbir explains that the sad, intense roles come to him more easily because his resting face has an inherent sadness to it.

He adds that the fun, jovial parts are difficult for him because he can’t really laugh out loud for the cameras. Ranbir says, “My laughter does not have any sound, and for films, laughter without a sound… doesn’t make sense so I have to put a sound and when I add a sound, I sound like a donkey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor.trr)

He asks Anushka to make him laugh so he can explain this quirk to the audience, to which Anushka says, pointing at Kapil, “When you have such a great comedian, why would I…” But Kapil cuts her off and says, “Has anyone ever asked Sachin Tendulkar ‘Sir, sixer maarke dikhaiye’ or asked an army man ‘Sir, ek tope chalake dikhaiye na’,” which makes everyone laugh out loud.

Anushka and Ranbir have shared screen space in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet and Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Ranbir’s upcoming films include Brahmastra, Shamshera, Animal, and Luv Ranjan’s next. Anushka is yet to announce her next acting project but has been actively producing content like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul for streaming platforms.