Ranbir Kapoor to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Devil?

It looks like Ranbir Kapoor has found his next project. The actor will reportedly star in Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s crime thriller called Devil, according to Deccan Chronicle. Ranbir, who was last seen in Sanju, loves his character, reports Deccan Chronicle.

Advertising

Apparently, Vanga pitched the idea first to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who found it too dark for his liking.

A source told Deccan Chronicle, “Sandeep Vanga was very keen to work with Mahesh Babu, and Mahesh was interested as well. But after Vanga narrated Devil to the actor, Mahesh found the subject too dark for his taste and for his audience’s tastes.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Bollywood debut, Kabir Singh, starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, and despite mixed reviews and accusations of glorification of misogyny and sexism, went on to become a huge hit. It ended its theatrical journey with Rs 278.24 crore.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s big budget superhero film Brahmastra, which is slated to release in 2020. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Ranbir also has action adventure film Shamshera in his kitty. Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, the Karan Malhotra directorial is a period piece set in 1800s.