Thursday, December 31, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Ranbir Kapoor to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

The makers of Animal took to social media to share a video announcing the film. Going by the video, Animal seems to be an intense family drama.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 1, 2021 12:45:17 am
Animal movieBesides Ranbir Kapoor, Animal will also star Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play the lead role in Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next directorial Animal.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Animal will also star Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures & Murad Khetani’s Cine1Studios.

