Ranbir Kapoor to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 1, 2021 12:45:17 am
Actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play the lead role in Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next directorial Animal.
The makers of Animal took to social media to share a video announcing the film. Going by the video, Animal seems to be an intense family drama.
Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Animal will also star Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures & Murad Khetani’s Cine1Studios.
