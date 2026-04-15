Ranbir Kapoor joins TIME 100 list; Ayushmann Khurrana says he’s a ‘storyteller talking to a global audience’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been named among TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world for 2026. The list, released on Wednesday, also features celebrity chef Vikas Khanna and Google CEO Sundar Pichai as Indian representatives, and spans personalities from finance, entertainment, technology, sports, activism, and academia.

Ayushmann Khurrana hnours Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir’s feature in the TIME magazine was written by actor Ayushmann Khurrana. In the tribute, he penned, “There are actors who chase legacy and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter. In an industry as prolific and passionate as Indian cinema, we often measure greatness in decibels: box-office numbers, fan frenzy, opening weekends. But every once in a while, an actor shifts something quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience. Ranbir has been doing that film after film.”