Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, confirms mother Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor has confirmed that son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, has tested positive for the coronavirus. She had added that the actor is taking medication and recovering well.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
March 9, 2021 12:23:10 pm
Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19, his mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed via an Instagram message on Friday. She wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well.”

She also stated that Ranbir has been in home quarantine, as per BMC rules, she wrote, “He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

 

On Monday evening, Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor had said that while Ranbir is unwell, he was not clear about the nature of his illness. When indianexpress.com contacted him, the veteran actor had said that Neetu Kapoor will share the details.

Also read |Neetu Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

In December last year, when she was shooting for Jugg Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh, Neetu had tested positive for COVID-19. She had shared, “Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor’s advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance.”

