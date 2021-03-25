Ranbir Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19, performs puja at father Rishi Kapoor’s 11 month prayer meet

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni performed a puja in the memory of Rishi Kapoor, they had performed a similar puja in May 2020. (Photos: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)

On veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s 11-months prayer meet, his son — actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni participated in a puja which was organised by the family. Rishi passed away on April 30 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Riddhima shared a picture of herself and Ranbir, who has now tested negative for COVID-19 after testing positive on March 10. The two are seen performing a puja in the memory of their late father. Posting the picture on Instagram, Riddhima wrote, “Always watching over us ! We miss you.”

Remembering Rishi, his wife, actor Neetu Kapoor too shared a few glimpses from her last trip to New York with her late husband, on Instagram. She wrote, “Since today is Rishiji’s 11 month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC.”

Neetu had recently opened up about how her family helped her cope after Rishi’s death. She had said, “I had gathered courage to work after Rishi passed away in 2020. I told myself that work would help me get over my grief. It was the only way to get on with life.”