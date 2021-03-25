scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Latest news

Ranbir Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19, performs puja at father Rishi Kapoor’s 11 month prayer meet

Ranbir Kapoor, who had tested positive for coronavirus on March 10, has now tested negative for the virus and performed a puja on his father -- Rishi Kapoor's eleven month prayer meet at their home in Mumbai, on Thursday.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
March 25, 2021 3:43:11 pm
Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni performed a puja in the memory of Rishi Kapoor, they had performed a similar puja in May 2020. (Photos: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)

On veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s 11-months prayer meet, his son — actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni participated in a puja which was organised by the family. Rishi passed away on April 30 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Riddhima shared a picture of herself and Ranbir, who has now tested negative for COVID-19 after testing positive on March 10. The two are seen performing a puja in the memory of their late father. Posting the picture on Instagram, Riddhima wrote, “Always watching over us ! We miss you.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Remembering Rishi, his wife, actor Neetu Kapoor too shared a few glimpses from her last trip to New York with her late husband, on Instagram. She wrote, “Since today is Rishiji’s 11 month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more
Also read |Neetu Kapoor on coping with Rishi Kapoor’s death: ‘My family was with me for more than 6 months’

Neetu had recently opened up about how her family helped her cope after Rishi’s death. She had said, “I had gathered courage to work after Rishi passed away in 2020. I told myself that work would help me get over my grief. It was the only way to get on with life.”

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

bollywood photos
Bollywood’s romance with Mumbai: Photographer recreates Hindi cinema’s iconic scenes

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 25: Latest News

Advertisement
x