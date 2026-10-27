‘Bhagwan ka prescription’: Ranbir Kapoor on why Sai Pallavi left MBBS to become actor

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey, the stars of the upcoming film Ramayana, will soon appear on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 to promote the mythological epic. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 5 and before the release, the actors playing Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana will take the hot seat on KBC 18. A few snippets from the two-part episode have been released by the broadcasters and in one of these clips, Amitabh Bachchan asked Sai Pallavi about her unusual path into the world of cinema.

In the clip, Bachchan asked Sai Pallavi, “You studied to become a doctor. And you ended up here. How?” Sai Pallavi politely responded with a yes and then shared that it was probably written in the stars that she would become an actor. She said, “That’s how God wrote it. It was written that I was supposed to act.” As the audience cheered for Sai Pallavi, Ranbir chimed in and added, “Bhagwan ka prescription tha Sir (God wrote in his prescription) that she has to act.”