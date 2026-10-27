‘Bhagwan ka prescription’: Ranbir Kapoor on why Sai Pallavi left MBBS to become actor

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Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey, the stars of the upcoming film Ramayana, will soon appear on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 to promote the mythological epic. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 5 and before the release, the actors playing Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana will take the hot seat on KBC 18. A few snippets from the two-part episode have been released by the broadcasters and in one of these clips, Amitabh Bachchan asked Sai Pallavi about her unusual path into the world of cinema.
In the clip, Bachchan asked Sai Pallavi, “You studied to become a doctor. And you ended up here. How?” Sai Pallavi politely responded with a yes and then shared that it was probably written in the stars that she would become an actor. She said, “That’s how God wrote it. It was written that I was supposed to act.” As the audience cheered for Sai Pallavi, Ranbir chimed in and added, “Bhagwan ka prescription tha Sir (God wrote in his prescription) that she has to act.”
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The special episodes featuring the stars of Ramayana will air on October 29 and 30. The team of Ramayana has been extensively promoting their film in cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai before it releases worldwide on November 5, just days before Diwali.
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Ramayana is being promoted as the biggest box office spectacle of 2026 and as per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film is expected to open at Rs 200 crore worldwide. This is the first part of a two-part franchise, and it was previously announced that the second part of the film would release on Diwali 2027. However, a recent Bollywood Hungama report suggested that the film might get postponed. The makers are yet to make any official announcements on the subject.
Ramayana is Ranbir’s first theatrical release since 2023’s Animal, which was also the biggest success of his career as it earned over Rs 900 crore at the box office. For Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, this is his second release of the year after Toxic. The much-hyped film flopped miserably at the box office after generating a strong opening. The film was panned by the viewers and critics alike. Sai Pallavi is comparatively newer to the Hindi-speaking audience as she made her debut in Hindi films earlier this year with Junaid Khan-starrer Ek Din. Sai Pallavi has appeared in films like Premam, Fidaa, Gargi, Amaran, Thandel and Shyam Singha Roy.
Produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also stars Yash, Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, among many others.