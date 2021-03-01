Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal to release on Dusshera 2022

Ranbir Kapoor will collaborate with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the first time in Animal. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Animal, headlined by actor Ranbir Kapoor, is scheduled to release during the Dusshera festival next year.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra also round the cast of the movie. Animal marks Vanga’s second Hindi film, following the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar”s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar.

“Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, to have a Dusshera 2022 release,” T-Series shared on its official Twitter handle. The makers had announced the film earlier this year with an audio teaser, giving a sneak peek into the world of Animal.

The dialogues of the film are being penned by writer duo Siddharth and Garima, who previously collaborated on Kabir Singh. Animal is the second film of Ranbir Kapoor to have announced its release for 2022 after the untitled Luv Ranjan romantic-comedy, which is scheduled to open theatrically on March 18. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.