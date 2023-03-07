Ranbir Kapoor picks daughter Raha from airport ahead of her first Holi, hides her face

On Monday, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai as he went to pick daughter Raha. The child has been with Alia Bhatt in Kashmir, where the actor is shooting for a song for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. While she is scheduled to come back on March 9, it seems like Raha flew back with her nanny to be with the family during Holi.

Ranbir is awaiting the release of his film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar and had stayed back for the promotions. At the airport arrival, the actor was seen holding Raha close to him as he hid her face with his hands. The couple had earlier requested the media and paparazzi to not photograph their child. The actor was dressed in a black t-shirt with a matching beanie. He quickly walked to his car without interacting with the media.

As a paparazzo shared the video of RK with Raha, hiding her face with an emoji, fans were divided. While many called them out for shooting the child a few wondered why celebrities choose to hide their kids. Some of the comments on the video read, “This is so unfair…virushka ke sath aise videos upload nahi hote…then why with rk?respect their decision also and remove this video🙏🙏,” “Kally Jenner apane baby ka photo dikha sakti he or inki notanki dekho 😒😒😒,” and “Jab chupna hai to mat dala karo😂.” A few fans also seemed disappointed that Alia Bhatt will not be able to join the celebrations.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about celebrating their first Holi with Raha. “This Holi is special as it’s my and Alia’s first Holi as a married couple and also as parents. I feel totally blessed that we have such a beautiful baby girl in our life and I don’t think that there’s any bigger blessing than that,” he told ANI.

Alia and Ranbir got married in April last year and soon announced their pregnancy. They welcomed Raha on November 6.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Ranbir Kapoor revealed how he is looking forward to taking a paternity break soon. “In two months’ time. I’m looking forward to it. I think I’ll have a good five to six months of absolutely no work and just be in a blissful state. I’ll be done with Animal by the end of April, and then I’ll take a long break to spend time with my daughter,” he said.